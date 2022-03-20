BELOIT—The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to trend downward both statewide and locally, although hospitalizations in Rock County had a small increase this past week.
As of Friday, the latest data available as of press time, there were 14 new cases in Rock County. The number of new cases has been dropping since they peaked at the end of January. The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the county reached 36,542 and the total amount of confirmed deaths reached 337, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 56.3 new cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There were eight people hospitalized in Rock County as of March 17, which is up from four people hospitalized on March 9.
There were 65.1% of eligible people in Rock County who completed the vaccine series. There are 51,903 residents in Rock County who received a booster.
As of Friday, the latest available data as of press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 338. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 10 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 2.8%.
There is 60.6% of the total population of Wisconsin who have completed the vaccine series, and 33.2% of the population has received a booster.
On March 15, in Wisconsin, the seven-day average of COVID patients hospitalized was 292 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 7.8% were on ventilators. Although the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to drop, 83.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 82.5% of its ICU beds are in use.
As of Thursday, the latest data as of press time, there were 20 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Winnebago County which is going down. The vaccination rate has reached 57.7.
COVID-19 in Illinois continues to drop each week.
As of Friday, March 18, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,467 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 123 deaths since March 11. The number of cases was 8,519 for the previous week.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17 is 1.2%.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Across the United States there have been 79,555,007 cases of COVID-19 reported and 968,939 deaths due to the virus, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website.