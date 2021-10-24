BELOIT—COVID-19 numbers are still trending down in Rock and Winnebago counties similar to the states’ trends.
On Friday, the latest data available as of press time, Rock County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths. The number of cases per day has been going down since Oct. 7 when it reached 67 new cases that day.
To date, a total 19,578 cases and 216 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 18,610 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 752 active cases. There were 18 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 21.
The case rate is 165 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.6% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine.
As of Friday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,817. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 12 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.5% which is going down.
As of Oct. 19, there were 1,084 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.3% of them on ventilators. In Wisconsin, 91% of the hospital beds are in use, and 91.4% of Intenciv Care Unit (ICU) beds are being utilized.
In Wisconsin, 54.9% of the population have completed the vaccine series, or 3,194,107 people.
As of Wednesday, the positivity rate in Winnebago County in Illinois was 4.1%, which is going down and a case rate of 158.9 per 100,000 people, which is going down. There is 46.7% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Oct. 15. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 15-21, 2021 is 2.2% in Illinois.