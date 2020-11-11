Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased on both sides of the state line on Wednesday, according to public health data from Illinois and Wisconsin authorities.
Rock County reported a record 72 patients being treated in hospitals. In the South Central Region of Wisconsin, which includes Rock and 13 other counties, only 11% of the 2,339 total beds were available as of Wednesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported.
Rock County reported 148 new cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 6,960 cases and 57 deaths. A total of 52,823 negative tests have been reported and 4,651 cases have recovered as an estimated 2,252 cases remain active in the county, health department data shows.
Rock County has a seven-day positivity rate of 28.7%, well above the statewide seven-day positivity rate of 18%.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 19,956 cases and 56 deaths; Green County reported 1,264 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 4,410 cases and 40 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 7,048 new cases and 62 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 285,891 cases and 2,457 deaths. To date, 13,507 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 76.7% of cases have recovered and an estimated 22.4% of all cases remain active, per DHS data.
Across the state line, Region One of Illinois, which includes Winnebago County, reported four additional admissions to intensive care units across the region. A total of 64% of all ICU beds are occupied and 48% of all ventilators in the region are in use.
The increase in ICU admissions follows the news on Tuesday that Region One hospitals requested additional hospital bed sets from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency due to a surge of COVID-19 patients in Region One hospitals.
Winnebago County reported 263 cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 13,976 cases and 203 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.4% and a recovery rate of 97.4%.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 2,7954 cases and 29 deaths; DeKalb County 3,618 cases and 43 deaths, Ogle County reported 1,977 cases and nine deaths and Stephenson County reported 1,795 cases and 16 deaths, IDPH reports.
Across Illinois, 12,657 new cases and 145 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of 523,840 cases and 10,434 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 13.6% and a recovery rate of 97%.