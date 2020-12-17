Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County decreased again on Thursday as Wisconsin saw its 13th straight day with a decrease in the state’s average virus test positivity rate, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Meanwhile, Rock County health officials are urging residents to keep there holiday gatherings limited to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Rock County reported 170 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 11,172 cases and 103 deaths. The county’s virus-related death toll decreased by one from Wednesday after one of the death’s originally attributed to COVID-19 was removed from the county’s local data.
Also on Thursday, five patients receiving treatment for the virus at Rock County hospitals were discharged as the hospitalization total now sits at 40, nearly half the amount reported on Nov. 18 when 74 hospitalizations were recorded, health department data shows.
The county saw 42% of all COVID-19 tests processed on Thursday come back positive as the county’s seven-day test positivity rate is 29.2%.
An estimated 1,333 cases in Rock County remain active as 9,736 people have recovered and 62,201 negative tests were recorded.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that 36 additional virus cases were reported among detainees at the Rock County jail and six positive cases were reported among corrections staff, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Southern Regional Public Health Officers issued a statement Thursday urging southern Wisconsin residents to follow safe practices during the holidays. The statement urged residents to celebrate the holidays with the people in their immediate household and not risk larger gatherings. Traveling, hosting guests indoors and sharing food and utensils are all discouraged.
“Now is the time to be persistent with following public health recommendations. Every act of prevention matters and will continue to be important this holiday season,” said Debbie Siegenthaler, chair of the Southern Region’s Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 31,108 cases and 136 deaths; Green County reported 2,080 cases and seven deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,105 cases and 74 deaths.
Across Wisconsin, 3,643 new cases and 59 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 448,441 cases and 4,255 deaths. The state’s recovery rate climbed to 90% on Thursday as an estimated 40,378 cases remain active, DHS data shows. Statewide hospitalizations due to the virus increased by 129 admissions on Thursday as 19,785 hospitalizations have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state’s seven-day average test positivity rate has now dropped to 10.3%, a decrease of 3% since Dec. 4.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a total of 22,488 cases and 301 deaths, an increase of 138 new cases and four additional deaths from Wednesday. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.2%.
SwedishAmerican Health System began administering its first COVID-19 vaccines to employees Thursday, bringing hope to many frontline healthcare workers. {span}SwedishAmerican received 1,435 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and administered 227 vaccines to employees in the first hour of administration on Thursday. Mercyhealth had announced Wednesday it had received 1,600 doses of the vaccine and was administering it to staff in Rockford.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 4,677 cases and 50 deaths; DeKalb County 6,089 cases and 62 deaths, Ogle County reported 3,659cases and 53 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,989 cases and 39 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, 8,828 new cases and 181 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total of 879,428 cases and 14,835 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 10% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 17.1 million COVID-19 cases and 309,334 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).