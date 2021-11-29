Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the Stateline Area and greater Midwest remain elevated as local public health officials urge residents who remain unvaccinated to get the shot as a majority of severe virus cases remain those who are not inoculated.
In Rock County, hospitalizations in November are up nearly 50%, according to Rock County Public Health Department Epidemiologist Nick Zupan. While day-to-day census totals of inpatient care for those sick with COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals fluctuates, a seven-day rolling average for November shows that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at 19 patients per day in the first week of November compared to 28 hospitalized per day last week.
Hospitalization averages due to COVID-19 are down from last year. This month, Rock County hospitals have treated an average of 22 patients per day compared to November of last year when an average of 60 patients per day were receiving inpatient care.
“There is ongoing strain on our healthcare resources, and we are continuing to see people become severely ill with COVID-19,” Zupan said. “We are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. We still are seeing higher rates of hospitalization and death among those who are unvaccinated.”
Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31, an average of 125 unvaccinated people per 100,000 residents in Rock County were hospitalized compared to 35 vaccinated people per 100,000 residents being hospitalized, health department data shows.
“The vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe illness,” Zupan stressed.
As of Nov. 25, 26 patients in Rock County were receiving COVID-19 treatment, per health department data.
As of Monday, 658 new cases have been reported in Rock County over the last seven days with a test positivity rate of 12.2%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, public health officials said as of Nov. 25, the day most recent data was available, 129 patients were receiving COVID-19 treatment at Winnebago County hospitals. Last week, Winnebago County Health Department Director Sandra Martell said Winnebago County hospitals were “overrun” with COVID-19 patients, as only 13% of hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated, Martell added.
In the last seven days, Winnebago County has reported 948 new cases and a test positivity rate of 8.9%, according to CDC data.
As of Nov. 24, the day most recent data was available, 91.8% of hospital beds in Wisconsin were occupied as 94.7% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds were in use, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports.
In Illinois, 2,462 ICU beds of 3,034 were occupied as of Monday as 8,171 hospital beds of 31,652 hospital beds (26%) were available statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
In the last seven days, Wisconsin has reported 22,576 new cases and 128 deaths due to COVID-19 while Illinois has reported 21,034 cases and 101 virus-related deaths, the CDC reports.