Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the Stateline Area have recently dropped, according to admission data published by public health agencies.
Hospitalizations in Rock County between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21 decreased by 30.5% and inpatient admissions between that time in Winnebago County, Illinois dropped 9.2%, data published by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.
Health department data provided by Rock County and Winnebago County authorities as of Jan. 21 shows hospitalizations have also declined. In Rock County, inpatient admissions dropped from a pandemic high of 77 on Jan. 14 to 46 as of Jan. 20. In Winnebago County, hospitals reported 169 admissions due to COVID-19 as of Jan. 21, down from Jan. 13 when 214 admissions were reported.
In Rock County, 3,877 COVID-19 new cases and 14 deaths were reported between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21 with a test positivity rate of 30.2% in that timeframe while Winnebago County reported 5,429 cases and 20 additional virus-related deaths with a test positivity rate of 22.9%.
Between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, Wisconsin reported 148,595 cases and 297 virus-related deaths as the state test positivity rate is above 25% in that time period. In Illinois, 183,722 cases and 914 additional virus-related deaths were recorded in that time and the state test positivity rate ranged between 15 and 19.9%, CDC data shows.
There have been 70,206,220 COVID-19 case reported since the pandemic began in the United States and 862,494 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There were 769,153 new cases and 3,506 new deaths in the nation attributed to COVID-19 as of Jan. 23, according to the COVID Tracker website.