Hospitalizations in the Stateline Area due to COVID-19 are slowly rising, as the warning level for virus transmission on both sides of the state line have been flagged as high transmission areas by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In-patient
On the Wisconsin side of the state line in Rock County, 10 patients were receiving care across county hospitals for COVID-19 as of Aug. 3, the day most recent data was available. That is up from no in-patient admissions reported on July 8.
On the Illinois side of the state line in Winnebago County, hospitals reported caring for 34 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, which is an increase from 23 hospitalizations reported on July 28.
The CDC has raised the risk of transmission level in both Rock and Winnebago County from substantial to high risk. Health officials in both counties have recommended people wear masks in indoor settings even if they have been vaccinated. That is in line with the guidance issued by the CDC.
The nearby Wisconsin counties of Walworth, Racine and Kenosha also have been designated as high risk. In Illinois, Boone and Stephenson counties have been designated at substantial risk.
Earlier this week, Rock County Health Department Epidemiologist Nicholas Zupan said 270 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock County in July. About 80% of those cases were among unvaccinated individuals. He said 49 of the cases were breakthrough infections, which are infections among people who have been vaccinated.
Rock County reported 14 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 16,738 cases and 185 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows. A total of 91 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the Rock County area in the last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Winnebago County reported 75 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, pushing the countywide total to 35,091 cases and 525 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports. The county has a positivity rate of 7.6%.
In Rock County, 51.6% of residents have received one dose and 48.4% of residents have completed vaccination.
Winnebago County reports that 43.4% of residents are fully vaccinated, representing 123,397 residents.
Wisconsin reported 625,314 cases and 7,425 deaths on Wednesday, as Illinois reported 1.43 million cases and 23,476 deaths as of Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 35.2 million cases and 612,386 deaths have been reported, CDC data shows. A total of 70.2% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one vaccination.