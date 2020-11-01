The percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive and hospitalizations in Rock County have slightly decreased during the past few days.
On Sunday, the Rock County Health Department reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 5,533 cases and 46 deaths. There were 211 new cases on Friday.
The health department estimates 48,587 people have tested negative and 3,387 people have recovered. There were 2,090 active cases in the county as of Sunday.
Thirty-two people with COVID-19 were being hospitalized in the county on Friday, the most recent data which has gone down from the most recent peak of 41 on Oct. 27.
The positivity rate was 30% on Saturday. The positive rate had been slightly decreasing since it recently peaked at 44% on Oct. 26. Still it is well above the statewide seven-day positivity rate of 15%.
Dane County reported 16,011 cases and 49 deaths; Green County reported 1,058 cases and 6 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,590 cases and 39 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,493 new cases and 16 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 228,863 cases and 2,047 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 179,230 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 47,551 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Friday, the latest data available, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 218 new cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 11,002 cases and 190 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 13.6%.
Boone County reported total 2,171 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,779 cases and 43 deaths; McHenry County reported 7,265 cases and 121 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,428 cases and 8 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 1,242 cases and 9 deaths, state data shows.
On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,980 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 417,280 cases, including 9,792 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.