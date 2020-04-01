Nearly 200 more cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Wisconsin as the state death toll rose by 50%, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The state health authority reported 1,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon and 24 deaths, an increase of 199 new cases and eight additional deaths.
Eleven of the state’s 24 total deaths and 780 confirmed cases have been reported in Milwaukee County, DHS data shows.
The first two deaths in Rock County and Winnebago County, Illinois were reported on Tuesday.
The Rock County Public Health Department said Rock County has a total of 17 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 14 cases reported in Walworth County as of Tuesday. There have been 215 cases confirmed in Dane County as of Wednesday.
Winnebago County, Illinois reported 24 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.
Across Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,980 cases on Wednesday afternoon and 141 deaths, an increase from 99 deaths that were reported by IDPH on Tuesday.
Cook County accounts for 2,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 56 deaths, IDPH data shows. DuPage County reported 346 cases as of Tuesday and 10 deaths.
