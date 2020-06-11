Rock County reported less than a half-dozen new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
To-date, Rock County reported 729 cases and 21 deaths. No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported since June 6.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 896 cases and 31 deaths; Green County reported 72 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 468 cases and 17 deaths, according to state data.
In Wisconsin, 333 new cases and 11 additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 21,926 cases and 682 deaths, according to DHS data.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 35 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 2,669 cases and 78 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 515 cases and 18 deaths and DeKalb County reported 466 cases and 13 deaths.
; McHenry County reported 1,788 cases and 84 deaths; Ogle County reported 224 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 223 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Thursday shows.
Illinois reported 766 new cases and 91 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total up to 130,603 cases and 6,185 deaths.
