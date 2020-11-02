Beloit and Janesville reported 642 new COVID-19 cases since last week as Rock County’s daily test positivity rate is now 27%, according to municipal data released Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County’s seven-day test positivity rate is 27.2% compared to the statewide seven-day positivity average of 15.1%
In Beloit, 301 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Nov. 2, bringing the citywide total to 2,040 cases. A total of 15,273 negative tests have been reported in the city and 1,293 residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 762 negative tests and 153 recoveries since last week. Beloit has a mortality rate of 0.7%. The top age groups contracting the virus include: ages 45 to 54—18%; ages 15 to 24—17%; and 25 to 34—17%.
In Janesville, 341 cases were reported since Nov. 2 as 2,450 cases have been reported among city residents. A total of 21,096 negative tests have been reported as 1,520 people have recovered, an increase of 850 negative tests and 206 recoveries since last week. The city’s mortality rate is 1.14%. The top age groups contracting the virus are: ages 15 to 24—19%; ages 45 to 54—17% and 25 to 34—17%.
Around Rock County, 149 cases have been reported in Clinton; 357 cases in Edgerton; 217 cases in Evansville; 355 cases in Milton and 192 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
On Monday, the health department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 5,787 cases and 46 deaths as 49,843 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 3,602 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 16,207 cases and 49 deaths; Green County reported 1,063 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 3,594 cases and 39 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 3,433 new cases and three additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 232,296 cases and 2,050 deaths. To date, 11,597 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 181,845 (78.3%) have recovered and an estimated 48,366 cases remain active, according to DHS.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported11,472 cases and 192 deaths, an increase of 470 cases and two deaths since Oct. 30. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.9% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Boone County reported 2,206 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County 2,843 cases and 43 deaths, Ogle County reported 1,485 cases and eight deaths and Stephenson County reported 1,318 cases and nine deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Across Illinois, 6,222 new cases and 20 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 423,502 cases and 9,810 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 8.1% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Across the United States, 9,182,628 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 230,383 deaths have been attributed to the virus.