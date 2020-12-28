A total of 39,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Wisconsin, according to a statewide vaccination report issued on Monday.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Monday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
To date, a total of 129,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 135,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated to Wisconsin.
Currently all vaccines being administered in Wisconsin are being given to frontline health care and long-term care home residents and staff.
A total of 11,870 cases and 112 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 63,920 negative tests have been completed, along with 10,683 recoveries and an estimated 1,075 active cases in the county as of Monday.
As of Monday, 26% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 8.2%.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 289 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 21, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 115 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Dec. 21, bringing the citywide total to 4,007 cases. A total of 20,313 negative tests have been reported in the city and 3,666 residents have recovered, an increase of 334 negative tests and 182 recoveries since last week.
The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%, according to the latest data.
In Janesville, 174 cases were reported since Dec. 21 as 5,064 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 27,449 negative tests have been reported as 4,450 people have recovered, an increase of 520 negative tests and 272 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 15 to 24—18%; and ages 25 to 34—18%.
Around Rock County, 371 cases have been reported in Clinton; 756 cases in Edgerton; 541 cases in Evansville; 688 cases in Milton and 458 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 32,721 cases and 176 deaths; Green County reported 2,270 cases and nine deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,507 cases and 85 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,335 cases and 19 deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 472,153 cases and 4,711 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 82 admissions on Monday as 20,911 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 92.9% as an estimated 28,912 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 111 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 23,650 cases and 329 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 9.4%.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 113 patients in Rockford area hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, down from Dec. 21 when 117 hospitalizations were reported due to the virus.
As of Monday, Boone County reported 4,987 cases and 57 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,491 cases and 72 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,971 cases and 59 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,179 cases and 46 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,453 cases and 105 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 942,362 cases and 16,074 deaths.The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 8.7% and the recovery rate of 98%.