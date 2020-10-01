As COVID-19 cases continue to surge on both sides of the border and four cases were reported in the School District of Beloit, Wisconsin officials issued an emergency order to help address healthcare staffing on Thursday.
The School District of Beloit has four active cases of COVID-19, according to School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser. For privacy reasons, Keyser said the district will not be disclosing additional details that could disclose the identity of the individuals.
However, no students are attending classes in person as the School District Beloit has been conductiing only online learning for the first nine weeks of school. Only staff members or other contracted employees can be inside the facilities.
Keyser said the district is in compliance with CDC recommendations for keeping schools sanitized and clean. This guidance also includes isolating individuals under the guidance of the public health agency in the employee’s county of residence. Our district will follow the CDC and Rock County guidelines before returning individuals to work.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued an order providing for temporary interstate license reciprocity for healthcare providers to work in Wisconsin healthcare facilities, extending licenses that may expire during the federal emergency declaration for 30 days after its conclusion, and making it easier for healthcare providers with a recently lapsed license to apply for a reinstatement with the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). Out-of-state physicians can also practice telemedicine in Wisconsin with proper notification of DSPS.
The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for the duration of the current declared federal public health emergency and renewals or until a superseding order is issued by Evers or Palm.
On Thursday, the Rock County Health Department reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and 1 additional death in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 2,670 cases and 33 deaths.
The health department estimates 36,704 people have tested negative and 2,017 people have recovered. There were 620 active cases as of Thursday. The positivity rate was 23%.
Dane County reported 10,201 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 563 cases and 3 deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,645 cases and 35 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,887 new cases and 21 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 125,161 cases and 1,348 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 101,669 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 22,126 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 149 new cases and 1 additional death, bringing the countywide total to 6,392 cases and 156 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 9.4%.
Boone County reported total 1,160 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,649 cases and 39 deaths; McHenry County reported 4683, cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 758 cases and 6 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 552 cases and 6 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,166 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths.