Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Rockford on Thursday to announce a jobs initiatives for those out of work due to COVID-19 as new cases continue to climb in the Stateline Area.
Pritzker and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara unveiled a $16.6 million investment that paves the way to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 residents. According to a City of Rockford news release, funded positions include COVID-19 recovery-related temporary jobs to help mitigate COVID-19 in communities, such as contact tracers, COVID-19 protocol workers, building sanitization workers, temperature screeners, and food preparation and distribution workers identified by local communities.
The Rock County Public Health Department reported 51 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 1,926 cases and 29 virus-related deaths.
Dane County reported 6,971 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 322 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 1,966 cases and 32 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,547 new cases and 10 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 84,881 cases and 1,193 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday 74,834 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,836 active cases in Wisconsin. The state has a daily positivity percentage of 13.4% over the last week, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 113 newly confirmed cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,651 cases and 152 deaths. Winnebago County has a positivity rate of 6%.
Boone County reported 947 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,289 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,176 cases and 116 deaths; Ogle County reported 550 cases and 5 deaths; Stephenson County reported 409 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 200 cases and 2 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Illinois reported 1,953 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 255,643 cases and 8,242 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 3—September 9 is 3.8%.