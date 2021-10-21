BELOIT—Rock County health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, indicating a continued decrease in daily cases in the county.
The number of cases per day in Rock County has been going down since Oct. 7 when 67 new cases were reported.
Also on Thursday, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended people who had received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should qualify for booster shots. Previously, booster shots for those who received the Pfizer vaccine qualified for booster shots.
To date, a total 19,546 cases and 216 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 18,564 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 766 active cases. There were 18 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 21.
The case rate is 155 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.6% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people are those age 12 and older.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,869. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 11 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.4% which is going down.
As of Oct. 19, the latest data available, there were 1,084 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.3% of them on ventilators. In Wisconsin, 91% of the hospital beds are in use, and 94.1% of ICU beds are in use.
Data shows 54.8% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series, or 3,191,241 people.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, as of Wednesday, the positivity rate was 4.2% which is going up and the case rate of 228.6 per 100,000 people also is also going up. There is 46.7% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 184 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Oct. 8. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is following recommendations from the CDC to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ guidance for school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national recommendation that Illinois is adopting defines a school outbreak as either multiple cases comprising at least 10% of students, teachers, or staff within a core group or at least three cases within a specified core group. A core group means only those individuals who were together during an exposure period. For example, this could be limited to a classroom, a sports team, before/after school care, performing arts, or other groups and likely does not apply to the entire school population.