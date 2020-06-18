Rock County reported a half-dozen new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Thursday, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department, as Wisconsin confirms the most virus cases in past two weeks.
Hospitalizations due to the virus in Rock County continues to decrease since its peak on May 26 when 27 patients were admitted for treatment of COVID-19.
In total, 773 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Rock County since the first case was reported on March 14.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,017 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 78 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 487 cases and 17 deaths, according to state data.
A total of422 cases and seven deaths were reported on Thursday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 23,876 cases and 719 deaths.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 18 new cases and no new deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 2,824 cases and 85 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 546 cases and 19 deaths and DeKalb County reported 505 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,884 cases and 89 deaths; Ogle County reported 230 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 231 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Thursday shows.
On Thursday, the IDPH reported 593 new cases and 55 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 134,778 cases and 6,537 deaths.
