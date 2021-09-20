New cases of COVID-19 increased sharply in Beloit and Janesville over the last week, with both municipalities reporting over 100 new cases since Sept. 13, according to municipal data updated on Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 111 new cases were reported since last Monday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the city to 6,086. In the last week, 997 new negative tests were reported and 66 recoveries were reported since Sept. 13 as Beloit has recorded 28,656 negative test results and 5,793 people have recovered, health department data shows.
Beloit’s mortality rate due to the virus, at 1.35%, remains higher than Janesville’s which is 0.96%.
In Janesville, 131 new cases were reported last week, bringing the citywide total to 7,810 cases. In terms of recoveries and negative tests, 91 new recoveries were reported and 656 negative tests were reported since Sept. 13, pushing respective totals to 7,479 recoveries and 42,802 negative tests since the pandemic began.
For outlying Rock County municipalities, Clinton reported 20 new cases (518 total); Edgerton reported 26 new cases (1,164 total); Evansville reported 10 new cases (863 total) and Milton reported 23 new cases (1,112 total).
Over the last seven days, Rock County reported 297 new cases. As of Monday, 18,274 cases and 197 deaths have been reported in the county, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows. A total of 52.1% of all Rock County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That figure increases to 62.4% when all ineligible groups are removed from the vaccinated total.
Statewide, Wisconsin reports a seven day test positivity average of 8.1% with an average of 2,741 new cases recorded over that same time period, DHS data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, three key data metrics for tracking the virus are trending down from last week, the Winnebago County Health Department reports, even as disease transmission remains ‘high’ in the community.
Over the last seven days, Winnebago County recorded an average of 244 cases per 100,000 residents. The average age of those reporting new COVID-19 cases also dropped to just under 33-years-old and the county’s test positivity rate dropped to 5.2%, the health department said.
In total, Winnebago County has reported 38,862 cases and 544 deaths since March of 2020.
A total of 45.2% of Winnebago County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.
Across Illinois, the state reports a seven day test positivity rate of 4.1%