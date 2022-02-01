BELOIT—New cases of COVID-19 along with hospitalizations due to the virus continue to trend downward both statewide and locally, although there still are 8,011 active cases currently in Rock County.
There were 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Beloit from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31; 570 in Janesville; 37 in Clinton; 251 in Edgerton; 74 in Evansville, 111 in Milton and 40 in the rest of the county, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
On Monday there were 73 new cases in Rock County, the latest data for new cases per day available.
The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began reached 34,628 and the total amount of deaths reached 292 on Tuesday, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 1,058 new cases per 100,000 people. Cases are most prevalent among 25-to-34-year-olds in the county. There were 40 hospitalized on Jan. 20 in Rock County.
The percentage of the population fully vaccinated in Rock County was 63.8%.
As of Tuesday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 5,562. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 24 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 19.3%.
As of Tuesday, there were 59.5% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.
Hospital capacity remains low, although it’s improving statewide. There were 91.2% of the state’s hospital beds in use and 92.7% of ICU beds as of Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,026 new cases per 100,000 which is going up and a positivity rate of 6.2% which is going down. About 56.2% of Winnebago County residents are vaccinated.
As of Friday, Jan. 28, the most recent data as of press time, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 123,812 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including an increase of 843 deaths since Jan. 21. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 21—27 is 12.0%.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 46% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
On Jan. 28, IDPH also announced the availability of 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits through Project Access Covid Tests (Project ACT) to residents in certain zip codes in 14 Illinois counties. Project ACT is a new direct-to-consumer mail order program in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, healthcare technology company CareEvolation, test manufacturer iHealth Labs, Inc., and logistics provider and distribution leader Amazon.com.
IDPH encourages eligible residents in vulnerable communities in 14 counties to order these free COVID-19 tests. Counties include Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago. Residents living in specific zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for a free home delivery.
These tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering. In this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents.