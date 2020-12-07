A total of 616 COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock County communities in the last week as the nation is averaging close to 200,000 new cases each day.
There have been 210 new cases of COVID-19 in Beloit in the past week; 327 in Janesville; 21 in Clinton; 26 in Edgerton; 32 in Evansville; and 35 in Milton, according to municipal data released Monday by the Rock County Health Department.
The mortality rates in the past week ranged from less than 1% for Clinton, Janesville, Edgerton and Milton; 1.02% for Evansville and 1.18% for Beloit.
The countywide total recorded since March was 10,119 cases and 98 deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday in Rock County. There was an increase of 66 new cases in the county on Monday.
The health department estimates 59,732 people have tested negative and 8,268 people have recovered. There were 1,753 active cases as of Monday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 30% on Monday and 41 were hospitalized in Rock County hospitals, a number which has kept decreasing since its peak of 74 on Nov. 18.
Dane County reported 30,249 cases and 107 deaths; Green County reported 1,905 cases and 7 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,742 cases and 59 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,155 new cases and 19 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 414,332 cases and 3,738 deaths, DHS reports. As of Monday, 352,510 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 58,009 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Monday, Winnebago County Health Department reported 495 new cases of COVID-19 for Dec. 5-7 in the county, bringing the countywide total to 20,645 cases and 275 deaths.The rolling 7-day positivity rate was 15.3%.
Boone County reported total 4,227 cases and 37 deaths; DeKalb County reported 5,546 cases and 50 deaths; McHenry County reported 15,618 cases and 169 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,215 cases and 47 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,683 cases and 34 deaths, state data shows.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 90 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 796,264 cases, including 13,343 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Nationwide, there have been 14,636,914 COVID-19 cases reported and 281,253 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.