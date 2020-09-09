The rate of positive cases in Rock County dropped a bit on Wednesday, although there was one new death reported.
As part of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) free COVID-19 mobile testing teams throughout Winnebago County, there will be testing from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday Sept. 13 at South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Road, according to the Winnebago County Health Department Facebook page.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 1,875 cases and 29 deaths. The health department estimates there are 281 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 31,132 people have tested negative and 1,565 people have recovered. The positivity rate for 3%.
Dane County reported 6,489 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 316 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 1,880 cases and 32 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 857 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 83,334 cases and 1,183 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 73,964 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,169 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 57 new cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,538 cases and 152 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 6.1%.
Boone County reported 932 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,273 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,161 cases and 116 deaths; Ogle County reported 531 cases and 5 deaths; Stephenson County reported 403 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 200 cases and 2 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,337 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 253,690 cases, including 8,214 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.