Rock County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Wisconsin saw 870 newly confirmed cases a day after the state was added to a City of Chicago mandatory quarantine travel order, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
No additional virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday in Rock County, with a total of 1,325 cases and 25 deaths since cases began to be reported on March 13.
The Rock County Public Health Department estimates 285 active cases are present in the county as 1,014 people have recovered and 22,501 have tested negative.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,970 cases and 35 deaths; Green County reported 121 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,103 cases and 21 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 870 new cases and five additional virus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 51,049 cases and 911 deaths. DHS estimates that 9,704 cases remain active in the state as 40,416 (79.2%) people have recovered. A total of 851,391 people have tested negative in Wisconsin.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 34 new cases and two additional death on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,579 cases and 114 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 710 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 794 cases and 26 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,783 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 363 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 311 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Wednesday shows.
In Illinois, 1,393 cases and 18 additional deaths were reported, as 175,124 cases and 7,462 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak began. The state reports a recovery rate of 95%.