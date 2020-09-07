Rock County has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths since Sept. 4 as cases continue to rise across the Midwest, according to data provided Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 1,839 cases and 28 deaths have been recorded in Rock County as 275 cases remain active and 1,536 people have recovered as of Monday. A total of 30,679 negative tests have been reported.
On Sept. 6, the county reported its highest single-day figure for percentage of daily virus tests that came back positive as 57% of tests processed were positive. The percentage decreased on Monday to 6%. Statewide, the virus positivity percentage of has climbed from 8.3% on Sept. 1 to 10.4% on Monday, with a seven-day average of 10.2%.
Dane County reported 6,208 cases and 40 deaths; Green County reported 304 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 1,832 cases and 32 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 567 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 72,478 cases and 1,168 deaths as 8,096 cases remain active. Virus-related hospitalizations increased by 19 patients on Monday, bringing the total up to 6,089 hospitalizations as 72.478 (88.7%) have recovered.
On the other side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 4,401 cases and 152 deaths as of Sept. 4, the day most recent data was available. The county has a recovery rate of 96% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 6%. The figure is higher than the Illinois state daily positivity rating of 4.2%
Boone County reported 915 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,249 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,109 cases and 116 deaths; Ogle County reported 523 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4016 cases and 6 deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,381 new cases and eight additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 250,961 and 8,179 deaths. As of Sunday night, 1,484 people have been hospitalized.