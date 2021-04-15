Local COVID-19 cases increased again on Thursday.
Rock County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Thursday while Winnebago County in Illinois reported 105 new cases as of Thursday.
To date, a total of 15,217 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. New cases each day have been increasing since there were nine new cases on March 18.
There were 1,504,167 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 25.8% of the population, and 3,093,820 in Illinois who received both doses or 24.3% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
There were 14,717 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 333 active cases. There were 17 people hospitalized in the county as of April 12.
Dane County reported a total of 44,470 cases and 313 deaths; Green County reported 3,540 cases and 23 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,941 cases and 155 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 943 new cases and three additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 588,504 cases and 6,698 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 572,354 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,208 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, the state positivity rate was 3.8%, which has stayed steady since April 8.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.5%. The total administered vaccine doses were 153,603. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 30,711 cases and 458 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 6,335 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,158 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 26,737 cases and 278 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,711 cases and 78 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,481 cases and 80 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,292,515 cases, including 21,609 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.9%.
There have been 31,231,869 cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 561,356 deaths have been linked to the virus, according to the CDC COVID-Tracker website. There have been about 198 million doses of vaccine administered and 76.9 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated against the virus.