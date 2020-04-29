Stateline Area fire departments that rely on paid on-call volunteers as firefighters and paramedics say COVID-19 has had an impact on their ability to recruit future staff, but departments have made adjustments to ensure training continues.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Chief Don Shoevlin said the department’s recruiting efforts have “slowed down” due to the virus, and has shifted recruit training to an online format.
“We stopped all face-to-face training and went more to an online-based training for things like reading, testing and filing reports with the training officer,” Shoevlin said. “That’s how we try to keep them involved. This is all going into unknown territory for us.”
The department currently has 68 paid on-call staff, and Shoevlin added new recruits are eager to get fully trained.
In response to the virus, Shoevlin said three staff members were quarantined following potential exposure to COVID-19 after a patient the ambulance crew transported tested positive for the virus in mid-March.
“We called in reserves and we were very fortunate that they came out with no signs or symptoms,” Shoevlin said. “We have a very dedicated group of people here and they’ve been very astute to protecting themselves and taking care of people in our community.”
In South Beloit, Fire Chief Mike Davenport said recruitment had “come to a screeching halt” since the stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on March 20, with the department shutting down its cadet program and postponing group training sessions.
“We are trying to do daily shift training for the on-duty crews to limit that group setting,” Davenport said. “It’s impacted our training and recruitment is pretty much non-existent right now. We’re still operating the same, but we’ve had to curtail things.”
Davenport said the department was encouraging online training when possible for newer members of the 19-person staff.
To date, no South Beloit fire staff have been quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, Davenport said.
Both Shoevlin and Davenport said call volumes had decreased as fewer people call for emergency medical services.
“We’ve seen a shift in calls to things like fire alarms for cooking fires or things like that,” Shoevlin said. “We’re down from where we were last April. There’s also fewer motor vehicle accidents right now.”
Davenport said South Beloit dipped as low as one to two emergency responses a day for “a few weeks” since mid-March, but noted that calls were moving back up to four to six daily responses that’s typical for the department.
In terms of learning from the pandemic, Davenport said the department would continue its increased sanitation and disinfectant program into the future.
“We’re learning a lot from this experience to change and make things better,” Davenport said. “Not just for our personnel but for the patients we are taking care of.”
