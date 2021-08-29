Rock County reported nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases last week as measures in Illinois to prevent the spread of the delta variant are set to take effect starting Monday.
Between Aug. 20 and 27, Rock County saw 281 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). In total, Rock County has recorded 17,484 cases and 190 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations in Rock County have recently returned to levels seen in April. As of Aug. 26, the day most recent data was available, 20 people are receiving inpatient care for COVID-19 at hospitals in the county. The last time hospitalizations were around 20 was on April 30 when 22 patients were admitted, health department data shows. For perspective, at various points in July, Rock County had no COVID-19 hospitalizations prior to the delta variant spike.
Statewide, DHS reports that people who have not been vaccinated accounted for 369 new cases per 100,000 state residents and 18 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in Wisconsin compared to 125 new cases per 100,000 residents among vaccinated residents and four hospitalizations per 100,000 residents among vaccinated residents.
In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a statewide mask mandate and vaccine requirements for certain groups that will take effect on Monday, Aug. 30. The mask mandate applies to establishments like gyms, restaurants, grocery stores, health clubs and other indoor venues.
A vaccine mandate for all school employees, grades K-12 and higher education staff was announced in the new restrictions that are a direct response to rising cases across the state driven due to the fast spreading delta variant and increased hospitalizations.
In Winnebago County, a total of 36,727 cases and 532 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are surging in southern Illinois, which prompted the governor’s actions.
Between January and July, unvaccinated people have accounted for 98% of all new COVID-19 cases and 96% of hospitalizations and 95% of COVID-19 related deaths statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Hospital admissions are also on the rise locally. Winnebago County reported a total of 68 people were receiving inpatient care for COVID-19, health department data shows. That figure is up nearly two dozen hospitalizations from last week when 47 patients were reported at hospitals in the county.
As of Aug. 27, the most recent day data was available, Winnebago County has reported 185 cases per 100,000 residents as the county’s positivity rate remains at 7.7%. A total of 43.5% of all Winnebago County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.