COVID-19 transmission in Rock County and surrounding areas remains high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC data tracker shows virus activity is also high in Green and Walworth counties, along with across the state line in Winnebago County, Illinois.
In the last seven days, Rock County reported 143 new cases per 100,000 residents, the Rock County Public Health Department reports. In total, Rock County has reported 17,404 cases and 190 virus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, 16,699 people have recovered from the virus and it is estimated that 515 cases remain active in Rock County.
Hospitalizations in Rock County dropped from 26 admissions due to COVID-19 on Aug. 23 to 20 in-patient admissions due to COVID-19 on Thursday. Beloit Memorial Hospital reported eight inpatients were being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
In terms of vaccinations in Rock County, a total of 53.5% of all residents have received one dose and 50% of all residents have completed vaccination. In terms of those able to get vaccination, 61.3% of those eligible for vaccination have received one dose and 60% have completed vaccination in Rock County. People age 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,481 new cases and nine virus-related deaths statewide over the last seven days. The DHS reports 34 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing very high levels of COVID-19 activity, with the remaining 38 counties experiencing “high” levels of virus activity.
Over the last seven days, Wisconsin has reported a test positivity rate of 7.3%. To-date, 54.2% of Wisconsin residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 51% have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.
Since Aug. 19, Winnebago County has reported 537 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 36,625 cases and 532 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
In Winnebago County, as of Aug. 20, the day most recent data was available, 47 patients were receiving inpatient care across Winnebago County hospitals.
A total of 45.4% of all Winnebago County residents have completed vaccination, IDPH data shows.