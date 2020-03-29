BELOIT—Law enforcement agencies in the Stateline Area say they have seen fewer calls for service and reported crimes during the disruption caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said since March 12, when Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19, he felt overall call volume had decreased.
“I feel that we have been fortunate to have a reduced call volume, which is probably partially due to reduced traffic and highway safety-related issues,” Knudson said.
On March 24, Evers issued an executive order shuttering nonessential businesses and restricting travel across the state.
Knutson said the sheriff’s office has “had very few issues” related to the stay-at-home order.
In a previous order related to bars and restaurants being restricted to carryout and delivery, Knudson said deputies had to make contact some businesses about compliance, but met no resistance.
“We did a few bar checks and a little education on the order, but we got voluntary compliance with no arrests or citations being necessary,” Knudson said.
Beloit Police Department Capt. Dan Molland said officers were “not seeing any significant changes in calls for service in Beloit” after reviewing March data with the department’s crime analyst.
Holland said the department was “evaluate everything” to determine if there are specific crimes to focus on during the disruption.
“Operationally, we’re still working the same way we had before,” Molland said. “Our officers might have masks on when you see them in public, but the staffing levels remain nominal and the shifts are the same for officers.
Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop said he felt the township was seeing less crime, but noted that officers were conducting more patrol checks of businesses closed during the health crisis.
Northrop said the department would shift its officer schedule to a new 12-hour shift.
“That’s to help us do what’s necessary as a department towards social distancing,” Northrop said.
Northrop said he expects domestic and property-related crimes to go up during the stay at home orders currently in effect for Wisconsin and Illinois.
“We’re protecting the community and the businesses that are closed right now,” Northrop said. “We’ve had a couple instances where we’ve had to remind people of the order about social distancing. I think Rock County has responded to this in a spectacular way.”
Across the state line in South Beloit, Chief Adam Truman said he also expects to see more property crimes.
“I think overall our calls have gone down, but I anticipate that with more people being out of work, that could go back up,” Truman said. “There are simply fewer people out and more people at home.”
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment.
