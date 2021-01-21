In an article published Wednesday, Jan. 20 it was incorrectly reported that all School District of Beloit staff would receive COVID-19 vaccinations from Beloit Health System for the district’s approximately 850 staff. The district is working with both Beloit Health System and Mercyhealth in vaccinating staff.
Austin Montgomery
