The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow on both sides of the border as the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in Roscoe will close due to the virus.
Also, Beloit College is urging students to keep their off-campus activities to a minimum because of rising levels of COVID-19 cases in Rock County.
The Secretary of State office in Roscoe will be closed for two weeks following a COVID-19 exposure to staff, according to Village Administrator Scott Sanders.
Sanders said staff who work in Roscoe fill in at the East State Street Rockford location on the weekends. He said the exposure was due to a positive case at the Rockford location.
Sanders said the facility would reopen on Oct. 7.
Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver’s licenses and ID cards. License plate stickers are extended until Nov. 1.
Facilities that remain open in the area include Rockford CDL, 4734 Baxter Rd., Rockford Express, 3212 Auburn St. and in Belvidere, 425 Southtowne Dr.
The Northern Illinois Rockford Region (Region 1) is close to being in the warning level for (COVID-19. The positivity rate for Region 1 has been steadily increasing and as of Sept. 20, the Region 1 positivity rate is 7.5%. A positivity rate of 8% for three consecutive days results in a warning level for COVID-19
If Region 1 goes into warning level, the Governor’s Office will mandate additional prevention strategies in the region to protect the public health. Examples include: early closures and limited hours for bars, restaurants, gaming facilities and casinos; further restrictions on indoor services and dining; and reducing the number of guests for social gatherings.
Based on a significant increase in the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Rock and Winnebago counties, Beloit College today moved its alert level to Yellow to signal to its community that additional precautions are necessary.
As a result, the college’s COVID-19 Task Force is urging students to keep all off-campus activities to a minimum, leave campus only when necessary and continue following protective practices of wearing masks, frequent hand-washing and maintaining physical distances. It also urges faculty and staff to continue to use good judgment and exercise additional caution when leaving home.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 2,327 cases and 32 deaths.
The health department estimates 34,590 people have tested negative and 1,830 people have recovered. There were 465 active cases as of Wednesday. The positivity rate was 24%.
Dane County reported 9,040 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 458 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,503 cases and 34 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday showed.
Wisconsin reported 1,762 new cases and 8 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 105,932 cases and 1,259 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 89,393 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 15,262 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 118 new cases and no additional death, bringing the countywide total to 5,487 cases and 152 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 8%.
Boone County reported total 1,074 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,484 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,463 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 651 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 484 cases and six deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,848 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.