Contact tracing is a vital part in understanding the presence of COVID-19 in the Stateline Area, and one Rock County public health official says more resources will be needed to track the spread of the virus as testing capacity increases.
Contact tracing is a common public health practice to monitor individuals who may have been in contact with a known infectious virus, in this case a COVID-19 patient. Identifying people who have been in contact with the infected patient allows public health officials to craft plans to prevent further transmission of the virus.
Public health officials interview patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and ask them to identify others who they may have been in contact with. Those with potential contact to the patient are notified of their potential exposure, while being given resources for what to do if symptoms arise and asked to quarantine for 14 days post-exposure.
One of the biggest challenges disease investigators deal with is protecting the privacy of the confirmed COVID-19 patient, while providing enough information to those who may have had contact with them, according to Rock County Public Health Nurse Alanna Gumise.
“Another challenge is individuals not following the stay-at-home order,” Gumise said. “We are behind the scenes front line workers whose ultimate goal is to ensure that Rock County residents are healthy and safe.”
Public Health Nurse Supervisor Michelle Bailey said Rock County has nine public health nurses conducting contact tracing investigations full-time. Some of the health department’s environmental sanitarians are assisting with the work.
Bailey said the health department was in the process of hiring six additional nurses to help with investigations.
The plan to hire more investigators comes as both Wisconsin and Illinois plan to increase COVID-19 testing capacity and hire additional trained investigators.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced a goal on April 20 of conducting 85,000 tests per week.
Evers also set a goal interviewing patients who test positive within 24 hours of receiving test results, and interviewing people they have had contact with within 48 hours.
“There is a need for more (investigators) because with the increased testing capacity, and likely more positive results, the need for contact tracing will also increase,” Bailey said.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department’s Center for Health Protection Director Todd Kisner said the biggest challenge for investigators was getting in contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients and making contact with those around the patient.
“Contact tracing is vital in identifying the potential exposure to and additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the community,” Kisner said. “In working with the positive case and the close contacts, we can prevent further spread of the virus through quarantine/isolation along with other ways individuals can prevent getting COVID-19.”
An investigation typically begins 24 to 48 hours after the health department receives the positive test result, Kisner said.
“The initial interview and documentation takes about an hour and can vary based on the case and the potential exposure to close contacts,” Kisner added. “Follow-up calls maybe required as the Disease Investigator works through calling the close contacts.”
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Wednesday the University of Illinois College of Medicine Health Science campus in Rockford will start drive-through testing for COVID-19 starting on Friday, adding to the state’s ability to currently handle approximately 2,900 tests per day, or about 20,300 tests per week.
