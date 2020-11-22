JANESVILLE—U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“After working in Washington, D.C. all of last week, I began experiencing mild symptoms this weekend and contacted my health care provider while at home in Janesville. I took a COVID-19 test today (Sunday) and the test results came back positive,” a news release from Steil’s office stated. “Following CDC guidelines, I am immediately quarantining and will continue serving the people of Southeast Wisconsin from my home in Janesville.”
Steil was elected to represent the First Congressional District of Wisconsin in 2018.