As the state of Wisconsin remains in the “red zone” due to rising cases of COVID-19, there is concern about growing numbers of cases in northwestern Illinois which could spread to the region.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Jo Daviess County is considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19 as of Friday due to large gatherings and travel to nearby Iowa.
Wisconsin was put in the “red zone” last Sunday for states with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, according to a report distributed to states by the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force. The report advocated more restrictions as well as mask mandates be implemented in “red zone” states.
On Saturday, the Rock County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 1,357 cases and 26 deaths. On Sunday, the county reported 1,366 total cases an no new deaths. The health department estimates there are 247 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 23,296 people have tested negative and 1,084 people have recovered.
Dane County reported 4,198 cases and 37 deaths; Green County reported 130 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,237 cases and 21 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Sunday shows.
Wisconsin reported 922 new cases and 1 additional death on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 54,924 cases and 948 deaths, DHS reports. As of Sunday, 43,964 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,994 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Friday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 18 new cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 3,626 cases and 114 deaths.
Boone County reported 728 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 846 cases and 29 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,941 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 371 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 317 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 112 cases and 1 death state data shows.
For the first time since Illinois entered phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, a county in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region is at the warning level for COVID-19. IDPH announced Jo Daviess County is considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19 as of Friday. This increase in community spread of COVID-19 is associated with travel to hotspots including neighboring Iowa and larger social gatherings. Health departments in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region express concern that the spread of COVID-19 will continue to increase in communities throughout the region and will require additional strategies to protect the public’s health, according to a joint news release from the nine county health departments in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region.
On Sunday, IDPH announced 1,467 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 181,943 cases, including 7,517 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.