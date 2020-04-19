JANESVILLE - Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties is closing Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville until May 4. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the center, the center was informed on April 17 that a guardian did test positive. As a precaution, the center is conducting a 14-day quarantine.
Community Kids Learning Center temporarily closes
Hillary Gavan
