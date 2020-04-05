BELOIT—Elderly adults are one of the most at-risk groups for falling ill to COVID-19. That is why Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties has started a new program to deliver groceries to Beloit seniors so they don’t have to risk going to the store.
The program started after the Stateline Community Foundation donated $3,000 to Community Action’s efforts to provide food for older adults in Beloit.
“These seniors in the Merrill and Hackett neighborhoods have limited mobility,” said Community Action Interim Deputy Director Marc Perry. “Most of our seniors are on a fixed income and wouldn’t be able to stock up on necessities, especially if people are hoarding. We want them to be able to shelter at home and still have the food and supplies they need.”
Community Action will deliver groceries and supplies to 20 low-income seniors after staff contacted the residents inquiring about what food and supplies they needed.
Out of the planning effort came a standardized list with food, vitamin supplements, cleaning supplies and paper products, Perry said.
Deliveries started last week for 10 residents followed by the other 10 deliveries to be made over the week of April 6.
Stateline Community Foundation Director Tara Tinder said now was the time for helping nonprofits through the COVID-19 crisis. To date, 10 grants have been awarded, she added.
“This is what the foundation has always been about: looking at emergency needs and emergency situations,” Tinder said. “This is when it’s critical that we are able to step forward to provide help to the community.”
Those interested in donating to the Stateline Community Foundation’s emergency COVID-19 fund can do so at statelinecf.org/donations/covid-19-emergency-fund/.
On April 1, The Stateline Boys & Girls Club launched a “Grab-and-Go” free dinner program at both the Beloit and South Beloit locations.
“I’m proud to say that we continue to think of innovative ideas daily to better meet the needs of our community during this time of crisis,” Boys & Girls Club Director Mark Rand.
Dinners will be handed out to children ages 6 to 18 from 4:30—6 p.m. on weekdays. Families can drive-through or walk-up to get meals. Children must be present.
Meals can be picked up at the Beloit EJ Dalton Branch, 1851 Moore St., or at the South Beloit branch, 1161 Dorr Rd.
For information about how Community Action can help residents, go to the website at www.community-action.org or go to the Community Action or Rock and Walworth Counties Facebook page.
