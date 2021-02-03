Area colleges and universities continue to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are implementing new programs which are hoped to spur enrollment growth.
Speaking to why certain universities are experiencing enrollment jumps despite a shrinking pool of applicants nationwide and the health crisis, various officials point to flexible scheduling and students facing uncertain futures as key reasons.
Value of education
Rockford University in the fall experienced growth across the board, with its largest freshman class in 30 years, as well as increased enrollment in masters programs and an increase in overall undergraduates.
“We were gratified by the significant growth in new students coming to Rockford right out of high school this fall,” said Rockford University President Eric Fulcomer. “In the midst of a global pandemic, we saw increases in students from our region while also continuing to enroll students from across the country and around the world. It seems that word is getting out about the excellent education that our students receive, coupled with the success of our graduates.”
The freshman class was up 39% for Fall 2020, growing from 152 students to 212, according to information provided by university spokeswoman Bridget Jennison.
Rockford University had 866 students enrolled for the 2018-2019 academic year. In 2019-2020, the total number was 842, and in the fall of 2020 it was 924.
The university is still in its spring 2021 registration period. The upcoming census is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Compared to 2019, the university saw a 36% enrollment increase in its Masters of Arts in Teaching program, and a 53% jump in Master of Education degree participation.
“The uncertainty caused by the pandemic has resulted in many students reevaluating careers paths and determining that now is an ideal time to pursue a higher education,” said Michael Quinn, Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management.
Ready for a rebound
Rock Valley College’s (RVC) in Rockford enrollment numbers are down in recent years, however university officials say they are optimistic for a rebound as they add new programs, finish renovation projects and with COVID-19 vaccinations underway.
“It’s unusual of course, but it’s the environment we’re all in,” said Patrick Peyer, Vice President of Student Services at RVC. “We’re just trying to meet what our community needs are and those are ever changing.”
RVC had 6,090 students enrolled for Fall 2019, and that number dropped to 5,482 in Spring 2020.
Total enrollment was 5,622 for Fall 2020, and a preliminary count for the Spring 2021 semester showed about 4,900 students.
Peyer said a number of students and their families have dealt with pandemic-related unemployment. Also with many courses shifting online, the enrollment numbers noticeably sank as some students paused their education pursuits.
In the span of a year, the university went from having 80% of classes held in-person to 80% of courses being entirely online.
“A lot of students are good with that idea, but a lot of students are of the idea that they would like face-to-face classes,” Peyer said.
Looking ahead to Fall 2021, Peyer said the college is hoping that only 50 to 60% of classes will remain virtual.
Recalling towards the end of the last Great Recession a decade ago, Peyer said community colleges saw boosted enrollment as unemployed citizens sought new training and skills in order to find work.
RVC has a new aviation center, an updated technology center and additional liberal arts degrees, which Peyer said could help boost enrollment in the near future.
Hope for the future
Enrollment at UW-Whitewater was down by about 4% in the fall.
Coupled with expanded application outreach efforts and renewed interest in post-graduate programs, university officials say they are hopeful for a relatively smooth recovery.
Provost Greg Cook said total enrollment for the primary campus in Whitewater was 11,073 for the current academic year. The Rock County branch in Janesville had 769 students.
However, Cook said, there was an increase in the number of students pursuing post-graduate programs and all-online options.
During the 2018-19 year, Cook said the main Whitewater campus had 12,084 students, and the Rock County site saw 975 students enrolled.
By comparison, in 2019-2020, total enrollment was 11,586 in Whitewater and 862 in Janesville.
In an effort to draw more interest among high school students, Cook said the UW-Whitewater Foundation board contributed funds that offset the cost of applications so students could apply for free.
For example, over a single weekend, Cook said around 1,100 applications were received.
Cook said the university expects a continued downward pressure on seeking applicants as the Midwest is seeing a plateau of high school graduate numbers due to slowing birth rates.
Between efforts to improve financial aid options, more communication with youths and adding new masters programs, Cook said the university must balance a number of initiatives to boost enrollment.
“All of those things are going to have to come together to determine what our freshman class will look like,” Cook said.
Supporting students
Even despite many financial challenges due to the pandemic, Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) has seen relatively steady enrollment.
Jon Tysse, Executive Director of Institutional Research and Effectiveness, said this is largely because of efforts to support students while offering flexible, personalized scheduling.
“The why is a delightful mix of planning and determination—a drive to make sure that we live our mission with the supportive environment part,” Tysse said.
Tysse said higher education in general is a key component in finding high-paying jobs with upward mobility, and the pandemic has been a motivator for students to get trained in new skills or trades as they look to the future.
Enrollment at BTC was 2,260 for Fall 2019, which dipped to 2,064 during Spring 2020 and rose to 2,184 in Fall 2020, according to information provided by spokeswoman Jennifer Thompson.
Current Spring 2021 enrollment shows 2,052 students and growing. This figure is down about a half of a percent over last year.
This number does not include dual credit numbers, Thompson said, as Wisconsin only counts those annually each fall. In Fall 2020, the dual credit number was 2,699.
One major effort to support students, Tysse said, has been establishing an on-campus food pantry.
Particularly in the face of soaring unemployment rates, Tysse said the free service has alleviated some financial concerns.
“Blackhawk has really been open for business,” Tysse said. “When you’re struggling and frustrated and don’t really know how to take that next step, often it’s that face-to-face contact that allows students to get over the hump.”
BTC also implemented wi-fi nodes in the parking lot, opened a free COVID-19 testing center, held one-on-one advising or tutoring sessions between staff and students, and has given students a choice to learn in-person, online or a hybrid of something in between.
“That gives students a whole lot of flexibility in how they plan to attend and flexibility on seeking the help and advocating for themselves. That’s been a real benefit to our students,” Tysse said.