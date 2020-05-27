CLINTON—COVID-19 has made some Clinton High School seniors working in essential industries grow up a lot faster.
While some seniors are a bit disappointed to not have had a bigger sendoff, they said they’ve gained valuable experiences for their future.
Life changed for senior Jaime Perez-Balderas once the pandemic struck. His dream of making memories and making his classmates laugh during the end of his senior year were dashed.
“The biggest thing is not being able to walk across the stage and wave to my family. It was one of the biggest moments I was looking forward to,” he said.
Having never gone to prom before, he was looking forward to it this year with his girlfriend. To stay safe, Perez-Balderez said he now speaks on the phone to his girlfriend and leaves her goody baskets outside her door.
He said he’s struggled to adapt to online learning. It was difficult fending off distractions such as his 3-year-old sister who was eager to play, or his gaming system.
Then his mom lost her job.
“I had to step up and help out my family with bills and picking up supplies,” Perez-Balderas said.
At Woodman’s, Perez-Balderas began working at least 25 hours per week. One of the greatest challenges was dealing with uneasy customers during their panic buying. Sometimes they would get angry when they were limited on the number of certain supplies they could buy. Perez-Balderas recalled one customer who offered to give him $20 if the customer could buy an extra container of water.
“It made me better at customer service, and how to deal with certain situations,” he said.
To keep his family safe and protect against any risks associated with COVID-19, Perez-Balderas would shower right after work and change his work clothes.
Despite challenges, Perez-Balderas was able to save some of every paycheck.
“It was nice to have more money to put in the bank,” he said.
Perez-Balderas said after graduation he will be starting a welding program at Blackhawk Technical College and is looking forward to putting his new work skills to use.
For Tyler Harrington, life in a pandemic was an opportunity to do what he loves best—working. He’s always loved hands-on activities and he was able to work extra hours at JM Mechanicals, which offers pipe fitting.
“I don’t mind it. I just really want to get to work,” Harrington said.
Harrington’s only challenge was online learning.
“It’s worse—a lot more homework to do and a little more difficult than being in class,” he said.
Harrington plans to enter a registered apprenticeship at the company following graduation. He was able to save up money working at the company for the past two years and has plans to buy his first house soon.
“I want to buy one in bad condition, fix it up and sell it,” he said.
Drew Holloway was also eager to get extra work hours. As an intern at SASid Insurance in Janesville, he helped in the claims and billing department which became a lot busier as people would submit medical claims. Although he worked from home, he was quite busy working 30 hours per week and doing his online schooling.
Once he graduates, Holloway will be attending Grand Canyon University in Arizona to study economics and finance. He’s already been taking dual enrollment classes online. When he begins in the fall, he already will have a semester completed.
Holloway said he was a little disappointed he was unable to play baseball his senior year, but said he’s tried to stay positive.
“This has taught me what a work week would look like,” he said.
He said his colleagues at SASid were very supportive as well.
“I enjoy it. I’ve learned a lot of SASid and am blessed to be brought on board as a part-time worker. I’m thankful I still have a job. Some of my peers lost their jobs, and I am still able to work,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.