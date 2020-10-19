CLINTON—The Clinton School District is poised to pass a $14,720,800 budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which is a 5.06% increase over the budget in 2019-2020, according to Director of Business Services Sarah Duncan.
The preliminary budget was presented for the first time on Sept. 22. The budget hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The current operations budget for the Clinton School District in 2020-2021 is $14,720,800 and the projected revenue for 2020-2021 is $14,720,800.
Due to the mandated school closure during the 2019-2020 school year, the district saw some cost savings with students out of the buildings.
So far in the 2020-2021 school year, the district has had increased costs due to the COVID-19 sanitizing and social distancing protocols which have impacted everything from transportation to staffing.
The 5.06% increase in expenditures is due to inflationary costs such as employee compensation increases and transportation expenses.
The mill rate will be $9.81 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner in the school district with a $100,000 home would pay $987 in taxes for the year as the school districts portion of the tax bill.
Limited population growth and a decline in enrollment have negatively impacted the district’s state funding, according to earlier interviews with district officials.
Clinton voters will see two referendum questions on the Nov. 3 ballot: one for $32 million in facilities upgrades and a recurring referendum for additional operational funding.
The Clinton Community School District will receive 0.87% less in state aid for the 2020-2021 school year, a decrease of $63,272. Clinton received $7,244,018 last year and is set to receive $7,180,746 for the 2020-2021 school year, according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.