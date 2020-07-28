CLINTON — Joel Atkinson never imagined having to navigate his way through a pandemic. But that’s exactly what the store manager of Clinton Foods has had to do.
Atkinson said his business picked up quite a bit once the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March and hasn’t slowed down much since then.
“We are still up quite a bit from where we have been in the past at this time of year,” Atkinson said. “It’s not like what it was when everything first happened but sales are still going strong.”
Atkinson said his employees have been steadfast.
“Right when it first happened, we had a few people that were unsure about working,” Atkinson said. “But we haven’t had really any turnover that was related to that. We also haven’t had any of our employees test positive for the virus, so that’s definitely a good thing. We’ve had to send people home a few times because of a fever or something, but we haven’t had anyone come down with it.”
Atkinson put his employees in masks or face shields right away, but still isn’t requiring customers to wear them. That, however, could change quickly.
“It’s probably the right thing to do,” Atkinson said. “A lot of the other stores in the area are doing it now, which makes it a lot easier to make that choice. We aren’t getting any heat one way or the other, but that’s definitely the direction we are heading.”
Atkinson said he believes the convenience of his store has played a large role in its success.
“We are just seeing more people stay here in town to shop instead of going to one of the big box stores,” Atkinson said. “There are more people just at home with their kids, too. They aren’t going on vacation as much, so they are around.”
As positive tests continue to increase around the country and in Wisconsin, Atkinson said he doesn’t believe things will change much in the near future. Fewer people are going out to restaurants to dine, instead choosing to cook their own meals. That creates its own sets of challenges.
“The biggest thing we’ve had to face is to keep everything stocked,” Atkinson said. “From paper plates to beer to noodles, it really varies from week to week what might not be available. For instance this week from Coke, we just got in Diet Coke. No other products from them. I think people have been understanding, especially when it first started happening right after the pandemic began, but there are some people that are upset when we don’t have a product.”
The food chain, particularly when it comes to meat products, has been disrupted on occasion, which has a direct impact on Clinton Foods and its customers.
“Whether it’s meat or anything else, when you’re having supply issues, it just means more time on our end trying to find the product,” Atkinson said. “We have to look for alternatives and figure out our options. We’ve been out of stock on some things a few times, but for the most part we’ve had success finding it from other companies or getting a slightly different product. The prices have gone down recently, which is a positive.”
Assistant manager John Gracyalany said the alcohol department has had similar issues.
“It’s like the rest of the store at times,” Gracyalany said. “We had from one company last week 70 items that we wanted to stock that they couldn’t provide us. There could be a lot of factors as to why. There could be an aluminum shortage at places. For companies like Modelo and Corona, they had their plants shut down because in Mexico, they weren’t considered essential workers. When you run out of one product, you’re going to sell more of something else, and there’s not a ton you can do.”
Clinton Foods carries a variety of microbrews as well, which have run pretty standard throughout the pandemic.
“They aren’t so much dealing in bulk,” Gracyalany said. “They are more of a local, state-of-Wisconsin type of distribution. But they also only get so much, and so there are times where we’ll order six cases and only get two.”
Atkinson and his crew will continue to soldier on as long as it takes, with their statuses as essential workers questioned by no one in Clinton.
