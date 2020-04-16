BELOIT—The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation staff will be extra busy sprucing up area parks next week due to warmer temperatures and people antsy to get outdoors in light of shelter-in-place restrictions.
“The governor has closed approximately 40 state parks, and by doing so, we anticipate an increase of patrons in our parks and as the weather starts to get nicer. We are trying to bring in staff necessary so we can maintain parks in a safe manner,” said Director Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards. “We expect an influx of people and are bringing back enough staff to maintain the parks at a basic level for safety.”
Edwards said there had been a skeleton staff maintaining parks and taking care of litter in the past weeks. The cool weather had kept people at home for a bit and the grass from growing too fast. However, next week the warmer temperatures will get the grass growing faster and residents out to enjoy the parks.
“We will be extremely busy,” Edwards said. “Staff will mow and maintain the golf course, parks and right of ways.”
The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation also will be busy fielding requests for tree trimming and stump removal from trees in terraces, or public right of ways.
“We will be addressing it on an as-needed basis,” Edwards said.
In addition to their other work, parks and recreation staff are working on developing virtual programs to keep people active and engaged with the parks. Recently, they hosted a community-wide scavenger hunt which kids could do in their own neighborhoods while maintaining social distancing. Kids decorated a turtle coloring sheet to place in their window for others to try and spot. Kids also were invited to email their pictures in to be posted on the City of Beloit Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
More virtual games and activities will be posted on the Facebook page soon. The department is still holding off making any major decisions on programming at this time.
DPW Director of Operations Jonathon Kirksey said employees in the operations division will be focusing on street sweeping, keeping drains clean and filling potholes.
Two individuals will be working on the streets, and the full crew will be working on solid waste collection, which has included the spring yard waste collection. The city waived the fee for this month to discourage individuals from making additional trips to the stores to purchase the yard waste collection stickers.
