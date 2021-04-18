BELOIT — Shortly after the City of Beloit announced its playgrounds have all been reopened, local residents ventured out to enjoy some sun with their children over the weekend.
Among the residents who enjoyed the spring weather Saturday morning was Gabriela Montes and her 7-year-old daughter, Abbey Flores.
Montes said she heard the city had reopened playgrounds and wanted to give her daughter a chance to play at one of her favorite spots—Riverside Park’s Turtle Island.
Not only was it great to get some exercise, Montes said, but visiting the park again was a refreshing sense of normalcy.
“I’m so excited. This is really, really good for all families,” Montes said, as her daughter climbed off her bicycle, raced through the playground and headed straight up to a slide.
City of Beloit playgrounds had been closed since around March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city had already opened some playgrounds in recent weeks, but until Friday a few had still remained closed, including Turtle Island, Telfer, Leeson, Krueger Upper, and the Big Hill Park playgrounds.
Melissa Knight took her kids to Turtle Island on Saturday afternoon for the first time in many months.
For their family, it was another step towards returning to a normal routine.
“I think it’s nice. It gets the kids out,” Knight said. “It’s nice to be able to take them to go run off some of this energy.”
City employees added mulch to the Turtle Island playground last week ahead of its reopening.
The Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to follow health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have been posted at local parks.
The guidelines include: maintaining social distance, wearing a face covering around other people, using hand sanitizer and staying home if sick.
The park bathrooms will be open from May through October.
For more information, visit www.beloitrecreation.com/
On tonight, the Beloit City Council will review and possibly take action on slight revisions to the city’s COVID-19 guidelines. In a memo from city staff to the council, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city had “reached a turning point” in the pandemic as the number of people who have received vaccine continue to rise.
The Rock County Public Health Department reports that as of April 16, 43.4% of people eligible have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 29.5% of eligible people have completed vaccination in Rock County.
“Although safety measures are still needed, we can recommend some changes to increase opportunities for some activities,” Luther said.
The changes proposed by Luther would change the definition of physical distancing to include the CDC’s latest definition; update public spaces both indoor and outdoor allowed uses and update resource links found on the resolution.
The city’s mask requirement will remain in place, even after tonight’s review by council.