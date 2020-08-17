BELOIT - An employee of the City of Beloit has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
This is the third City of Beloit employee to test positive for COVID-19 with the previous two cases being identified in May and June.
The latest case was confirmed on Friday and the individual has had no in-person contact with the public relating to the individual's work with the city, according to a news release from the City of Beloit.
Other employees who have been in close proximity to this person has been notified, according to the news release.
The individual will remain in isolation in accordance with guidance from the public health agency in the individual's home county.
No further information about the individual was released by the city.