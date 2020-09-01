Two City of Beloit employees and two Beloit College students tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Tuesday as Rock and Winnebago County numbers continued to climb.
Both exposures of the City of Beloit employees were unrelated to their employment, according to a news release from the city. Contact tracing has been completed and the employees have had no in-person contact with the general public through work, the news release stated. The two employees are in isolation and any city employees who were within close proximity of the individuals have been notified.
The City of Beloit has had a total of five city employees who have test positive to COVID-19 between mid-May and now, according to information from the city.
Beloit College identified two students with positive COVID-19 test results during its required testing of students as they prepare for the new academic year. The college implemented a policy of requiring students to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before allowing them to circulate on campus or interact in person with their peers, according to information from the college.
Both college students are in isolation, and they did not have close contact with others on campus, a news release from the college stated. The students’ parents have been notified. The cases are not related.
Two additional students are quarantined awaiting results from pre-arrival testing. They have not been in close contact with others on campus.
On Tuesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 1,704 cases and 26 deaths. The health department estimates there are 221 active COVID-19 cases in the county, as 29,798 people have tested negative and 1,457 people have recovered.
In Rock County, the age breakdown of positive cases is as follows: under age 15, 6%; age 15-24, 18%; 25-34, 18%; 35-44, 16%; 45-54, 15%; 55-64, 14%; 65-74 7%; and age 75 and over, 6%.
The percent of Rock County cases which were ever hospitalized is 10%.
Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Beloit and Janesville since Aug. 24 as cases continue to rise in the area. In Beloit, a total of 739 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 38 cases since Aug. 24 as 9,023 people tested negative for the virus and 644 residents have recovered, according to municipal data updated on Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Dane County reported 5,520 cases and 40 deaths; Green County reported 270 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,712 cases and 28 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 981 new cases and eight additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 76,584 cases and 1,130 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 67,902 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 7,534 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 30 new cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,263 cases and 151 deaths.
Boone County reported 873 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,127 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,881 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 483 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 381 cases and 6 deaths; and Jo Daviess County reported 177 cases and 2 deaths, state data shows.
On Tuesday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,492 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 39 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 236,515 cases, including 8,064 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.