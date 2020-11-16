The Beloit City Council took action on Monday night to extend the city’s COVID-19 safety measures the same day as the Rock County Public Health Department moved the county back to Phase One of its reopening plan.
Beloit’s virus restrictions, first approved in May, requires face coverings and physical distancing in public and in businesses while strongly discouraging gatherings of over 25 individuals.
Fewer than a half-dozen public comments were made at the meeting, all in support of the council’s extension.
The council heard from Beloit Health System Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Vijaya Somaraju who told councilors she feared the country was in “the peak of the pandemic right now.”
“The next few months, we will be really badly impacted,” Somaraju said.
In a news release issued on Monday, the health department said the county was moving back to Phase One of its plan due to the high rate of local COVID-19 transmission.
Rock County has reported 2,364 cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 1, a figure that represents nearly a third of all virus cases reported since the pandemic began last March. During October, there were more positive cases reported in Rock County than all of the previous months of the pandemic combined. There also have been 14 deaths due to COVID-19 reported since Nov. 1, with the number of daily hospitalizations due to the virus having doubled in just over two weeks, the health department reports.
Phase One includes recommendations for businesses to only allow 25% capacity, down from 50% and suggests all schools provide virtual learning options for students. The new guidance recommends avoiding gatherings of any size between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household.
Businesses including salons, tattoo and piercing parlors, pet groomers and spas are advised to have a one-client-per-staff ratio and not allow any walk-in appointments. Outdoor playgrounds should have fewer than 10 people or less at a time, down from 25 people.
Beloit and Janesville reported 826 new COVID-19 cases since last week.
In Beloit, 399 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Nov. 9, bringing the citywide total to 2,767 cases. A total of 16,859 negative tests have been reported in the city and 1,892 residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 703 negative tests and 308 recoveries since last week. Beloit has a mortality rate of 0.9%. The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 15-24—17%; ages 25-34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
In Janesville, 427 cases were reported since Nov. 9 as 3,257 cases have been reported. A total of 23,116 negative tests have been reported as 2,198 people have recovered, an increase of 940 negative tests and 373 recoveries since last week. The city’s mortality rate is 0.8%. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 15 to 24—18%; ages 25 to 34—17% and ages 45 to 54—17%.
Around Rock County, 247 cases have been reported in Clinton; 524 cases in Edgerton; 362 cases in Evansville; 467 cases in Milton and 303 cases in unincorporated Rock County.
On Monday, the health department reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 7,897 cases and 60 deaths as 54,508 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 5,307 people have recovered from the virus in the county.
Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 33.1%.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 22,223 cases and 61 deaths; Green County reported 1,407 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 4,812 cases and 43 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 4,389 new cases and 12 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 316,758 cases and 2,649 deaths. To date, 14,499 people have been hospitalized due to the virus. An estimated 70,205 cases remain active in the state as Wisconsin reports a recovery rate of 77%, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin has a statewide virus test positivity rate of 17.9%.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 15,207 cases and 211 deaths, an increase of 786 cases and five deaths since Nov. 13.
Boone County reported 3,143 cases and 29 deaths; DeKalb County 4,067 cases and 44 deaths, Ogle County reported 2,262 cases and 14 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,036 cases and 17 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Across Illinois, 11,632 new cases and 37 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total of 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.7% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been over 11.1 million cases and 246,758 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).