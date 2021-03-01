BELOIT—The City of Beloit has been approved as a COVID-19 vaccine provider with an aim to reach underserved people who are eligible to be immunized.
The Beloit City Council on Monday approved a state grant application with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) for $100,000 that would allow for an informational campaign about vaccine safety and support implementation.
The effort will be a partnership with Beloit Area Community Health Center and Community Action.
“We are optimistic that this grant request will be approved which will strengthen outreach to our entire population, especially those who are underserved,” said Beloit Council President Regina Dunkin. “I fully support requesting $100,000 with no local match required to help eligible Beloit residents learn about, register for and ultimately receive vaccination to keep our community healthy and safe.”
The grant application also states the Beloit Fire Department would assist in the vaccination effort, and the department is listed on a map of vaccinators for the City of Beloit, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
The city has yet to implement plans regarding its role as a vaccine provider and no vaccine doses have yet been received by the City of Beloit.
“At this time, it is premature to discuss specific opportunities as we need to ensure we have a vaccine supply,” Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said. “Once the City of Beloit is allocated vaccine supply, we will be working with community organizations to help remove barriers in receiving the vaccine.”
The council also approved a proclamation marking March 1 as “COVID-19 Memorial Day” to honor all impacted by the virus.
“I am honored we are officially having a day of remembrance for the victims of COVID-19 and I encourage members of the public to take the necessary safety precautions,” Dunkin said.
The proclamation reads in-part, “Whereas, each life lost to COVID-19 mattered and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members, and surrounding community…the City Council of the City of Beloit supports the designation of the first Monday in March as “COVID-19 Memorial Day”, in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who continue to suffer from the impact of this virus, and to commemorate them in an appropriate manner each year on that day.”
A total of 4,770 virus cases have been reported in Beloit.
A total of 23,530 negative tests have been recorded and 4,655 city residents have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The city has a mortality rate of 1.42%—the highest of monitored municipalities in the county.
In Beloit, the pandemic appeared to peak in November of 2020 when over 1,200 COVID-19 cases were reported citywide. Since then, infection rates have fallen in Beloit and across Rock County.