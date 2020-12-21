BELOIT — This Christmas churches are getting creative, offering everything from an online art project to reservations for live services with music and everything in between.
Some places of worship, like St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., have attracted some new members this holiday season due to their unique online presence.
“I’ve started a Zoom confirmation class for people I have never met before. Even though it’s not ideal times, if we didn’t have to do so much online, we wouldn’t have connected with those people. It’s been a neat thing. Different things work in different seasons,” said St. Paul Episcopal Church Father T.J. Humphrey.
Humphrey also is trying to make Bethlehem come alive for kids this year by hosting an interactive online art project with his son, Jason Humphrey, 5, available on the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Facebook page.
“We wanted to do something creative that will take kids through the story in a hands-on and creative way. It will be released on Christmas Eve at 10 a.m.” Humphrey said.
The event is to mimic the church’s traditional “Journey through Bethlehem” service with music and readings.
Typically kid-centered, it includes people dressing up like shepherds and other characters on their way to Bethlehem.
Since the church is closed for in-person worship, Humphrey is producing the service at home with his son. They will draw the characters creating a nativity scene and chat about the significance of the magi, the manger scene and more.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 W. Grand Ave., closed for in-person services in the spring and has experimented with various online offerings.
The church first offered live liturgies. However, Humphrey said he grew weary of being at the mercy of Wifi and Facebook and started doing pre-recorded sermons which gave the opportunity to get more creative such as incorporating a singer. Because the church had been restricted from having singing, Humphrey can get a singer to record herself privately and then “cut and paste” her into the videos.
Surprisingly, Humphrey started getting a larger following online during the pandemic as some people began to check out his online contemplative prayer services for those who preferred something more meditative than “churchy.” He eventually moved back to more traditional services as his parishioners wanted to feel more like they were in church and see his face.
Although he’s moved back to the more traditional services, the extra people have stayed on and he looks forward to meeting some of the newbies when church reopens.
For Christmas, he said there will be a Christmas Eve service online at 8 p.m. and a Zoom informal prayer service on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. All offerings can be accessed via the church’s Facebook page.
Other Beloit churches are holding live services.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., is offering a live service with reservations required at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and 9 a.m. Christmas Day. Because it will be a repeat service, congregants interested are asked to only select one service. The Christmas Eve service will also be live streamed on the internet, said Rev. Dennis Roser.
There will be the singing of carols accompanied by pianist Bill Cunningham. Although the church will be open, Roser said most people will be watching online. The church opened back up on June 21 for live services but in-person attendance has been low. The church is roping off two pews between each family, requiring masks and adhering to social distancing.
Rock Valley Chapel 2780 Shopiere Road, will offer a live service at 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. with masks and social distancing. There will be the playing of piano and two to three singers. No reservations are necessary. Pastor Tim Johnson said the church will not book more than 25% capacity. Since the church opened back up this summer, Johnson said attendance has generally been lower.
“We only had two services since we started where we had to keep people out of the sanctuary,” Johnson said.
The Overflowing Cup, 1175 S. Madison Road, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will reopen on Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve for an event from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to Pastor Dave Fogderud said.
There will be food, fellowship, music and prayer.
Typically the Cup is open on Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and a recovery group at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.