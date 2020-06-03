BELOIT — “People understood, they honored what we asked them to do and there was so much joy.”
That’s what Rock Valley Chapel Pastor Tim Johnson said about reopening the church for Sunday service on May 31 for the first time since March.
Re-opening the church at 2780 Shopiere Road had taken considerable planning by staff and church elders. Prior to the reopening, letters were sent out to families alerting them of the plans and notices stating some new rules for parishoners also were posted on church doors.
Family units had to be distanced 6 feet apart in the sanctuary. To comply with 25% capacity limitations, some people had to sit in chairs in other rooms of the church.
Masks and gloves were available for those who wanted to wear them, and hand sanitizer was available throughout the church. The front row was more than 16 feet from the platform where the lead singer stood.
Johnson was unable to hug or greet people after church, which he admits was a little difficult. He stood up front until people had cleared out. There was no Sunday school or snacks, and people were encouraged to leave swiftly after church.
Despite the challenges, Johnson said it was a great experience.
“It was so worth it to see everyone’s faces, so much better than YouTube,” he said.
Johnson said the church plans to do it again this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. He encourages anyone in the church who doesn’t feel comfortable to stay home and watch online.
“We are putting safety first, honoring the guidelines of the county and the city and at the same time coming together and worshiping. We are grateful we had the opportunity to do that,” Johnson said.
The Rev. Dennis Roser at St. John’s Lutheran Church said the church at 1000 Bluff St. will reopen as a “phydigital” congregation with physical and digital elements. The church has ramping up online worship, a Bible class, a prayer service on Thursdays on Facebook live and more which will continue.
The official return to the in-person church services is planned for June 21.
“The city at this point discourages gatherings of more than 25 people, so we will be adding a second or third service so we can stay under the guidelines. The Bible tells us to be good citizens. We want to be good partners with the city,” Roser said.
The church has ordered wall-mounted and free-standing hand sanitizer units.
It will be awhile before any coffee or social time will be allowed.
“There’s not enough known about how this is contracted. Until we understand everything, we want to be careful with what we are doing,” Roser said. “With most things we do in the church, we can learn as we go and get better in time. But with safety we have to be great right out of the gate.”
During the temporary closure to the public, Roser has not only been preparing for return to church, but has adopted a Husky and German Shepherd puppy he is training to become a therapy dog.
He’s noticed people have been increasingly distressed and anxious the past few years and he’s hoping the dog will help comfort them as he ministers.
“A lot of people are struggling. A dog can be comforting to them,” he said. “God gives us these animals as a blessing.”
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Deacon Gregg Schneider said the bishop of the diocese of Milwaukee has suspended public worship through the beginning of July and is continuing to monitor the situation. The diocese has put together a plan and each church is to come up with a strategy of how to follow the recommendations for the church at 212 W. Grand Ave.
“The vestry, our church council, will get together and finalize a plan as the steps we would take to reopen when we are allowed to do that. The Episcopal Church is being a little more cautious out of love and concern for everyone that we make sure that when we re-open we can keep everyone as safe as possible,” Schneider said. “They are not rushing into it. We are taking it very carefully for everybody’s health.”
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has offered online services, evening prayer services and two virtual coffee hours per week as well as podcasts. Schneider offers “Deacon Gregg” which talks about the seven steps in the way of love.
United Church of Beloit Lead Minister Steve Erkel said the church has formed the Subcommittee on Reopening the Church which met once time and will meet again this week.
“The governing council voted to not open the church in June for sure and we are going to send out a survey to our membership fairly soon asking them some questions regarding different scenarios,” Erkel said.
Erkel said the church will assess the situation monthly, with consideration given to the rate of infection in the city and county.
Once re-opened, the plan is to wear masks, be socially distanced in pews and use hand sanitizer. There would be no singing, paper bulletins or coffee hour. Erkel said caution is being exercised not only because of the age of the congregation, but the numbers of those with the virus in Beloit.
“If it were lower we would be more optimistic about opening up,” Erkel said.
