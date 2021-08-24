BELOIT—A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St.

All three vaccines will be available and the vaccines will be administered by SSM Health staff. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine.

No appointment is needed. No insurance card, identification or proof of residency is needed.

Wisconsin residents are eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card as an incentive to get vaccinated.

