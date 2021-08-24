hot Church to host vaccine clinic Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St.All three vaccines will be available and the vaccines will be administered by SSM Health staff. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine.No appointment is needed. No insurance card, identification or proof of residency is needed.Wisconsin residents are eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card as an incentive to get vaccinated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime