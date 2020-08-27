Five residents and 13 employees of the Cedar Crest assisted living facility in Janesville have tested positive for COVID-19.
All staff are recovering at home and residents are either recovering in a hospital or in the dedicated COVID-19 unit, a news release from Cedar Crest stated.
“We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention,” said CEO David Tanck. “We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff, and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation. Efforts are already underway that include regular testing of Cedar Crest staff and residents in impacted areas for COVID-19.”
Wisconsin reported nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as Illinois reported its most virus-related hospitalizations since July 1.
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock County on Thursday.
Rock County has reported a total of 1,613 cases and 26 deaths. A total of 28,817 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,429 people have recovered. A total of 158 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Dane County reported 5,294 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 261 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,652 cases and 26 deaths, DHS data from Thursday shows.
In Wisconsin, 878 new cases and six additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 73,138 cases and 1,111 deaths. A total of 64,480 people (88.2%) have recovered as 7,529 cases remain active in the state as of Thursday, per DHS data. A total of 5,684 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, as the state’s daily positive case average is at 8.2%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported 31 new cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 4,140 cases and 150 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 4.2% and a recovery rate of 96%.
Boone County reported 846 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,082 cases and 33 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,743 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 468 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 373 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,707 new cases and 24 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 227,334 cases and 7,977 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 20—August 26 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.