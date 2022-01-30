COVID-19 cases between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 in Rock County and Winnebago County are down between 46 and 55% from the previous week as new omicron cases drop in the Stateline Area, according to federal public health data.
In Rock County, 1,729 cases and fewer than 10 virus-related deaths have been reported in that timeframe as the county has a test positivity rate of 25% between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28. Compared to the previous seven-day reporting period, cases in Rock County have dropped 55.4% and new hospitalizations decreased by 18.9% along with the test positivity rate falling 4.8%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
In Wisconsin, 57,213 cases and 345 additional virus-related deaths have been reported between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 as the state saw a test positivity rate between 20% and 24.9% in that time period as 67.4% of state residents five and up are fully vaccinated.
Winnebago County, Illinois saw 2,898 cases and 20 virus-related deaths over that time and had a test positivity rate of 17.5%. Compared to the previous seven-day period, cases dropped 46.6%, hospitalizations dropped 26% and the positivity rate dipped 4.8%, CDC data shows.
Nationally, there have been 74,037,216 COVID-19 cases in the United States since the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Tracker website. The seven-day case rate in the nation is 1,144.9 per 100,000 people. The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the nation since the pandemic began is 879,971.