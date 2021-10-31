The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) could make a decision this week on approving COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, according to federal public health officials.
On Oct. 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 that would make shots available to 28 million children in the United States.
The CDC must approve the authorization on booster shots before distribution of the vaccines can begin, with an advisory committee meeting to review pediatric doses.
The pediatric dose of the vaccine is a third of a dose given to adults and is more than 90% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, according to the CDC.
As of Oct. 21, the day most recent data was available, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that nearly 6.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Rock County, a total of 19,813 cases and 218 deaths have been reported as of Oct. 29, the day most recent data was available.
An average of 157 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in Rock County between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
As of Oct. 29, 622 cases remain active in Rock County.
In terms of vaccinations, 57% of Rock County residents received one dose and 53.9% of residents have completed vaccination as of Oct. 29.
As of Oct. 28, a total of 17 patients were hospitalized in Rock County for COVID-19 treatment.
Across Wisconsin, as of Oct. 29, 1,852 cases and 15 deaths were reported between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 with a test positivity rate of 7.6%. Statewide, 57.8% of residents have one vaccine dose and 55% of residents have completed vaccination, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, an average of 193 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 with a test positivity rate of 4.5% as 46.8% of residents have completed vaccination.
Across Illinois, 14,616 cases and 206 deaths have been reported between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.